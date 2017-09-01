The video will start in 8 Cancel

A shocking video of a woman shouting disgusting, foul-mouthed, racist abuse at Asian men outside Dewsbury Cemetery today has been posted online.

In the 28-second video posted by Mo Pandor, the blonde-haired woman who is a passenger in a small red car, aggressively targets the men, though it is not clear what prompted the confrontation.

Much of the abuse is unprintable in a family newspaper but a flavour is given from the following excerpt: “F... off you British, f...ing P....”

Social media users were quick to condemn her.

Cheryl Allen said: “Horrible woman. No need for all that. Should be ashamed of herself.”

Cassandra Blackburn said: “Positively lovely language” while Toni Corrigan said: “Dewsbury’s finest! She’s the c... and a disgrace to British people! I’m ashamed!”

Imran Tai said: “Classy!”

The racial abuse may result in West Yorkshire Police investigating what happened.