The Range has pulled a piece of wall art from the shelves after being accused of disrespecting mental health conditions.

The shop, which has a store in Huddersfield, was selling two plaques reading "I have got OCD - obsessive cat disorder" and "I have got OCD - obsessive cake disorder".

The plaques caused a storm on Twitter, with users calling for them to be removed.

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder charity OCD-UK put pressure on The Range to withdraw the products.

Spokesman Ashley Fulwood, said: "Every time somebody misuses the OCD acronym for a ‘joke’, a little part of an OCD sufferer dies inside.

"The stigma that the ‘joke’ creates can be life-limiting, because people suffering with OCD close down and are left feeling they can’t talk to anybody."

The charity said at first The Range refused to pull the products which it described as 'meant to be humorous novelty items'.

But the charity persisted - and says The Range has now agreed to pull the products.

It said: "We have been assured that this is a permanent withdrawal of the items, and they are committed not to create further distress so they have pledged to destroy the items.

"OCD-UK wish to go on record by thanking the retailers senior management for recognising the seriousness of the issue and taking the decisive action and commitment to resolve this.

"The importance of challenging the misuse of OCD is criticised by some for being too PC, but the fact is OCD can destroy people, utterly destroy them to the point of suicide, and even for those that make recovery, the consequences of OCD can remain for decades.

"This is why, we must never, ever shy away from challenging stigma and misconceptions around OCD, because no matter how insignificantly harmless such products may appear, they are frustratingly significantly harmful because they reinforce misconceptions around OCD, which causes stigma and discrimination. Why is it acceptable that people with OCD are left to feel discriminated against?

"Stigma and discrimination can and does trap people with OCD in a perpetual cycle, and anything that is preventable that leads to this devastating condition remaining is truly unforgivable."

A spokesman from The Range said the products have now been removed from the shelves.

“The items in question have now been removed from sale both in our stores and on our website.

“These items were not in any way intended to belittle a serious mental health condition and we would not want at any time to cause upset or distress to any of our valued customers or their family and friends.”