Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield seems to have a breadth of country pubs surrounded by little else - so a drive out to one of them always brings to mind the Slaughtered Lamb scene in American Werewolf in London.

The Golden Cock in Farnley Tyas is one of those pubs you get to by taking a meandering drive through the hills, which could be a little spooky if it was a dark winter’s night.

However, it’s the height of summer when we pay our visit so of course the beautiful views across the green fields are marred slightly by drizzle and grey clouds.

It’s a delightful looking hostelry from the outside, with a quiet beer garden round the back and ample parking.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Once inside, the pub has a really cosy feel - it’s decorated in line with the age of the building; there are plush carpets and soft lighting and it’s got a lovely, homely feel.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Our party of four was seated at a nice table by the window and drinks were ordered.

The pub bills itself as ‘serving posh pub grub and local guest beers’ and drinks are probably in line with restaurant prices at £16 for an orange juice and lemonade, a pint of Peroni, a fresh orange juice and a bottle of Old Mout cider.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The menu includes starters, mains, puddings, and also an oyster selection if that floats your boat.

There’s also a two mains for £13 selection which is available through the week for lunch and dinner, and on Saturdays from noon to 4pm.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

I tend to choose vegetarian options if I plan on eating three courses. Out of 11 starters two were vegetarian. I chose wild mushroom arancini with white truffle cream (£6) which was absolutely delicious. There were two breaded mushrooms in a very rich, smoky truffle sauce which was so beautiful I would have licked the plate if I wasn’t in public. I could have eaten a third breaded mushroom but with two more courses to get through, two was probably enough.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Others in the party had chicken liver parfait with French baguette soldiers and red onion chutney (£5) and haddock croquettes with green leaves and tartare sauce (£5).

The parfait was ‘delicious, beautifully presented and delightfully complimented by the onion relish’ and my companions were happy with the portion size.

The haddock croquettes were described as well presented, light, and the portion was a good size.

Two of us ordered from the two for £13 menu - I chose pie of the day which was steak and ale, served with hand cut chips and mushy peas. My friend picked pork shank with creamed potato and apple gravy.

The other two people in the party chose from the pub menu - Yorkshire braised beef with ox tail, savoy cabbage and a rich beef jus (£13), and surf and turf with Yorkshire dry aged sirloin steak seared scallops, garlic butter, fondant and micro salad (£23).

It was quite a wait for the main course, however when it arrived it was all piping hot, clearly showing everything had been cooked from fresh.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

From the two for £13 menu the pie doesn’t appear to be home made but it was very rich, stuffed full of tender beef and along with the chips, which were delicious, packed quite a punch and was good value for money.

The pork shank was nicely cooked and great value from the two for £13 menu. We decided if you’re ordering from that menu it’s a good idea to order some extra vegetables from the choices of sides.

My friend described the surf and turf as delicious - the steak was beautiful, scallops nicely seared and potato fondant beautifully presented - the final verdict was at £23 it was worth every penny.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Meanwhile the Yorkshire braised beef was beautiful: a big piece of meat with two different textures, which just fell apart. The vegetables were also wonderfully cooked but my friend would have liked more cabbage.

I’m not usually able to eat three courses but obviously thorough journalism called for it so my friend and I both ordered dark chocolate mousse with kirsch cherries, chocolate soil and raspberry sorbet (£6).

The mousse was perfect - gorgeous tasting and just the right consistency. The kirsch had a strong flavour and complemented the sorbet. The one disappointment was the chocolate soil, which I later found out was crumbled chocolate biscuits, was missing.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

My second guest had “the best sticky toffee pudding I’ve ever had,” summing it up as ‘to die for’. This at £6 comes with honeycomb ice cream.

My third guest chose the brandy snap basket with vanilla ice cream, sorbet and fruit coulis (£5) which he enjoyed but thought the vanilla ice cream was a bit plain, and a handful of berries would have complemented it well.

On the whole we thoroughly enjoyed our meal. It’s high quality pub food at a decent price - and if you decide to make a visit you’ll definitely have a satisfying evening.

Address: 2 The Village, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield HD4 6UD

Phone: 01484 664863

Opening hours: Food served Monday to Friday 12pm-3pm & 5pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Yes

The bill: £114.20

Would you go back: Yes