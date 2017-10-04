Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A robber who terrified two Yorkshire shopkeepers has failed to convince senior judges that his ‘stiff’ jail term was too tough.

Clive Martindale, 25, of no fixed abode, was caged for five years at Leeds Crown Court on January 27.

He admitted robbing Rana’s Food and Booze, in Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, and The Knowle off licence, in Mirfield, together with a co-accused.

The raids on the corner shops took place on November 26 and 27 last year, Lady Justice Sharp told London’s Appeal Court.

Cash and cigarettes were stolen from ‘lone shopkeepers’ who were deeply frightened by what happened.

The defenceless victims “stood no chance against the two of you,” the judge told Martindale.

He argued today that his jail term was far too harsh and should be cut.

But Lady Justice Sharp pointed to his ‘very bad record’ of 26 previous convictions.

He was also on bail when the robberies took place, the court heard.

Martindale had received ‘a stiff sentence’, said the judge, sitting with Mr Justice Jeremy Baker and Judge Mark Wall QC.

But she concluded: “There is no arguable ground on which it could be said to be manifestly excessive in length.”