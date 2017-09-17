Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student who died after a night out in Leeds on Friday had unexplained injuries, detectives have said.

Leeds Beckett University student, Harry Loker, 21, was found collapsed at Royal Park Avenue in the Hyde Park area of the city.

Police were called at 9.17am but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Harry had been out socialising with friends in Leeds City Centre on Thursday evening and is believed to have headed home in the early hours.

A post mortem examination has been carried out and has found that Harry had a number of injuries which cannot presently be accounted for.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of Protective Services Crime, said: “We are appealing for information to help us to understand the circumstances leading to Harry’s death.

“At this time, there are a number of injuries that we are unable to account for, and are keeping an open mind as to how these may have been sustained.

“We are treating Harry’s death as unexplained, as we continue to build a picture of his movements after he left the City Centre.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Harry on Thursday night, or the early hours of Friday morning to come forward as they may hold vital information in helping us understand what has happened.

“Harry’s family are understandably devastated with the news, and officers are continuing to support them at this time. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information, or who may have seen Harry is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13170426310. Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.