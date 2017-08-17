Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old boy has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of a schoolboy in a row over a girl.

Irfan Wahid, 16, was stabbed to death on a busy street in Leeds in February 2017.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that on the afternoon of the attack, the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to meet the girl at a bus stop in an attempt to discuss their relationship.

Shortly afterwards, Irfan Wahid got off a bus, intending to meet the same young woman. He discovered her talking to the 17-year-old.

Eyewitnesses described how Irfan lashed out, hitting the 17-year-old a number of times. His killer then pulled out a knife and stabbed Irfan between the ribs. He died later in hospital.

Ed Hulbert, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The defendant confronted Irfan with a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed him, despite the immediate assistance offered by passers-by.

“The attacker went on to burn his clothes and only gave himself up to the police two days later.

“The CPS was able to make use of a provision which allows the questioning of child witnesses to take place in advance on video, to assist them in giving their evidence. Our sympathies are with Ifran’s family.”

The 17-year-old will be sentenced on September 15.