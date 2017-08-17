Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A desperately worried mum is appealing for help to bring her 17-year-old daughter home for treatment after she suffered a brain haemmorhage on holiday.

Shanna Newby, from Hipperholme, fell ill last week while in Cyprus with boyfriend Joe Collett and his family.

Posting online, her mum Karen said: "This whole situation has been like a bad dream.

"She was a healthy young lady having a holiday, next thing she's in hospital for one condition before rapidly deteriorating dramatically by haemorrhaging, resulting in four serious blood clots.

"The doctors here have done a fantastic job in three hospitals over here in Cyprus but Shanna needs more help from specialist people in a specialist hospital in the UK.

"The doctors over here have said Shanna is very lucky to be alive and this is a very dangerous condition. She’s lost the use of her limbs and there is problem with her eyesight.

"She has been in and out of consciousness but is a bit more alert now and she is on a constant drip having drugs pumped into her.

"Me and my other daughter have flown out to Shanna in Cyprus to be with her, whilst her boyfriend and his family fly back home today.

"This has been an emotional rollercoaster and I just want my little girl back home to England.

"We are so thankful for the kindness of everyone who has donated to help provide an air ambulance to bring Shanna home, this is the safest way for Shanna to travel back to UK with medical staff and machines on board.

"Please if you can, help us to fund Shanna’s return so she can receive the specialist treatment she requires."

So far £1,205 of £30,000 has been raised. Click here to donate and help bring Shanna home.

Halifax haulage company Collett Transport, who launched the fundraiser, posted: "Everyone at Collett is shocked and concerned for Shanna and her family and with your help we would like to do all we can to help Shanna return home to receive the specialist treatment she requires.

"We would greatly appreciate any donations you could give towards Shanna’s medical evacuation and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support."