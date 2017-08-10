Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video footage and pictures of a massive fire in Bradford has been released by firefighters who were at the scene.

The short clip shows towering flames and smoke billowing above Gordon Rhodes and Son, a warehouse which caught fire last night.

At its height around 80 firefighters battled to control the fire - but the building was severely damaged and the warehouse has collapsed in places.

(Image: WYFRS)

Firefighters were called at about 10.10pm last night to the warehouse, in Chase Way just off the M606.

By 4am they had got the blaze under control.

Firefighters are currently working from outside the building as it is unsafe for them to enter.

Electricity to some nearby premises was temporarily cut off and people were advised to close doors and windows due to the large plumes of smoke in the area.

The road is open but with limited access.

The fire in Bradford came less than 24 hours after a separate large scale incident, also attended by 15 fire engines, in Southgate, Halifax, which broke out in the early hours of August 9, the cause of which is still under investigation by the Fire Service.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “It has been a busy couple of days for the Fire Service and I am very proud of the determined efforts and professionalism of all of our crews who have all worked very hard.

(Image: WYFRS)

“Fortunately neither of the fires has caused any harm to members of the public or our firefighters.

“The fire overnight in Bradford has been incredibly challenging for crews who worked tirelessly to try and prevent it from spreading. However, as the building is now structurally unsafe we will not put them at any risk by sending crews inside.

“We would also like to thank partner agencies and blue light services who have also been swift to support us in our response to these large scale incidents.”