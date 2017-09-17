It's not just serious train spotters who love to see a steam engine powering past.
Steam trains have a romance that seems to whisk just about everybody along with them.
Janice Deakin was lucky enough to catch this A1 Tornado speeding through Marsden at 7.30pm last night - and shared a video on Facebook for everyone to enjoy.
Posting on the 'Marsden - a local place for local people' group she said: "Just captured this steam train... lucky Marsden!"
Anona Browne said: "Who thought a bad storm was coming?!"
Rosie Carr said: "Thought I heard a steam train!"
Jean Margetts said: "Back to the future - A1 Tornado is a modern replica built and run by a trust."
And Peter Jones said: "Waited 15 mins to see it at 7pm."
The A1 Tornado was built by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust which formed in 1990 specifically to construct a brand new Peppercorn A1 Pacific.
It took 19 years to complete and has been taking special trips ever since.