The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not just serious train spotters who love to see a steam engine powering past.

Steam trains have a romance that seems to whisk just about everybody along with them.

Janice Deakin was lucky enough to catch this A1 Tornado speeding through Marsden at 7.30pm last night - and shared a video on Facebook for everyone to enjoy.

Posting on the 'Marsden - a local place for local people' group she said: "Just captured this steam train... lucky Marsden!"

(Image: Janice Deakin)

Anona Browne said: "Who thought a bad storm was coming?!"

Rosie Carr said: "Thought I heard a steam train!"

Jean Margetts said: "Back to the future - A1 Tornado is a modern replica built and run by a trust."

And Peter Jones said: "Waited 15 mins to see it at 7pm."

The A1 Tornado was built by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust which formed in 1990 specifically to construct a brand new Peppercorn A1 Pacific.

It took 19 years to complete and has been taking special trips ever since.

Click here to find out more about the train.