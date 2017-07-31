Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Festivals and mud go hand in hand as we all know - but this poor woman got a bit closer to the squidgy stuff than she bargained for at Kendal Calling last weekend.

Thousands flocked to the festival in Lowther Park, Cumbria, where the wet weather left conditions rather damp underfoot, to put it mildly.

And this girl came a cropper thanks to one rather unkind person who appears to think it would be funny to rugby tackle her into the ground, reports the Manchester Evening News.

She was captured on film taking pictures of a soggy looking group swaying around in the middle of a huge circle of people - before another woman runs into her and sends her flying into the mud.

The poor woman is left lying on the ground, while the group of revellers come to her aid - and the woman who shoved her over makes off with her hat, looking pretty pleased with herself.

The clip was taken on Saturday night next to the main stage at around 7pm, just before Brian Wilson came on to perform classic Beach Boys album Pet Sounds.

A Kendal Calling spokesperson said: A female festival goer was examined by St John's Ambulance after an incident in the mud. She was checked out, found to be fine and went back in to enjoy the festival."

Do you know the girl? Contact us on editorial@examiner.co.uk.