To mark our 50,000th edition today we have looked back on some of the biggest news and sports stories from the last 100 years.

From the dark days of the First World War, which claimed the lives of thousands of Huddersfield men, to the glory days of Huddersfield Town’s hat-trick of Division One titles, our archives contain countless stories documenting local and national life.

From Dunkirk to D-Day and beyond, our coverage of the Second World War painted a picture of what was happening at home and abroad for those six long years which profoundly affected the lives of so many Huddersfield residents.

Those with longer memories may recall the opening of the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in 1967 and the excitement which was felt when a Pennine section of the M62 opened in 1970. Not to mention the loss of the Old Market Hall and its replacement with a new one.

Both the 60s and 70s were interesting eras for those who follow politics, perhaps even more so for people from Huddersfield who were proud to see ‘local lad’ Harold Wilson rise to the highest office in the land.

These decades also witnessed some of the most notorious crimes of the century.

The Examiner covered both the Moors Murders and the Yorkshire Ripper’s reign of terror which eventually came to an end in 1981.

In today's newspaper you'll find a 12 page souvenir supplement featuring all these stories and pictures.

We'll be sharing them online every evening over the next few days.