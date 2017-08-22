The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Treacherous West Yorkshire residents have described their "happiest place" - and unbelievably, it's not in God's Own County.

SACO, the Serviced Apartment Company, polled a group of Tyke holidaymakers to find out where they like to visit to feel happy.

And a shocking one in four said they'd pick a walk in the Lakes over anywhere else!

A ramble through the Peak District comes second (22%), closely followed by a pub lunch in the Cotswolds (21%), ice cream on Brighton pier (21%) and enjoying a cream tea in the Isles of Scilly (19%).

But those polled redeemed themselves somewhat, as 40% of respondents said their go-to location would be somewhere in Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for SACO said: “The north of England has plenty to offer for families looking to create happy memories together and our research proves there’s no need to travel far to find the perfect spot.

“Top of the priorities list for the people of West Yorkshire is beautiful countryside and they are lucky to have so many options within just a couple of hours’ drive.

“There’s no better time to visit a memorable location that makes you feel happy and content. Many parents are choosing to relive their childhood memories by visiting places of interest with their own children.”