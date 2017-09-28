Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have successfully closed down a house at the centre of a series of crimes.

The house in Bradford has had a closure order granted by magistrates after people using it were involved in repeated offending and anti-social behaviour, including criminal damage, nuisance biking and stolen goods.

The resident was evicted from the house in Warton Avenue, Bierley, on Friday last week following the string of crimes, which took place over a nine-month period.

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, police and councils can apply to shut down properties if use of them has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public. The order is granted to prevent further crimes taking place.

The house will now stay closed until the landlord has obtained legal possession through the courts.

Inspector Daniel Ware, who leads the Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this sends out a warning to those who continue to blight their neighbourhoods with anti-social behaviour and criminal activity that no one is above the law and we will take action where problems persist.

“The occupants showed little or no concern for the law or their neighbours with their involvement in incidents of disorder and crime, which caused disruption to many living in the immediate area.”