Demolition work has been completed on the site of the former Big Valley Garage at Armitage Bridge.

The site at Meltham Road has been acquired by Meltham Mills-based property rental and development business Towndoor Ltd.

Towndoor has planning consent for a children’s day nursery, but says the site could have other potential uses, such as offices or a doctors’ surgery subject to planning approval.

The nursery plans approved by Kirklees Council include separate facilities for, pre-school children, toddlers and babies, a kitchen, toilets, two fenced play areas, a bike or pram storage area and parking for five vehicles. The building would be timber clad with blue slate roof tiles and an entrance canopy.

Towndoor, which acquired the garage site in 2015, has set a completion date of February, 2018.

Big Valley Garage, a family-run business, moved from the Armitage Bridge site to a unit at Meltham Mills to expand its business and provide better facilities.

The company, formed in 1988 and led by managing director Dan Bamforth, has more than 100 commercial units for rent across nine sites in West Yorkshire, including ones at Meltham Mills, at Albert Street in Lockwood and at Crosland Road, Netherton.

Its properties include offices, warehouses, workshops, trade counters and yards.