A female driver allegedly drove at a group of men, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Yasrin Mansha, of Thorn Avenue in Thornhill, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

The alleged incident happened at Cross Road in Dewsbury on May 22, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The men were repairing a car by the side of the road when Mansha allegedly drove her 4x4 over the grassed roundabout towards them.

The 36-year-old is then alleged to have called them “white b******s”, the Huddersfield court was told.

Her case was sent to Leeds Crown Court, where she will first appear on October 20.