Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Dewsbury.

The shocking incident happened on Friday afternoon when a group of men were racially abused by a woman passenger near to Dewsbury Cemetery.

One of those who witnessed the ordeal captured it on video which has since gone viral on social media.

The 28-second video shows a blonde-haired woman who is a passenger in a small red car, aggressively targeting the men, though it is not clear what prompted the confrontation.

Much of the abuse is unprintable in a family newspaper but a flavour is given from the following excerpt: “F... off you British, f...ing P....”

Police investigating the incident initially appealed for witnesses for a red BMW Mini Cooper but have since confirmed a 43-year-old woman has been arrested.

Supt Roger Essell, of Kirklees District Police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience and our enquiries are very much under way to identify those involved.

“The victims were understandably left shocked and upset following this incident.

“We take a robust stance against any kind of racial abuse.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman added: “A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and is currently in police custody. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees District Police, via 101, quoting crime reference 13170404287.