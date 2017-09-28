Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been told prison is “highly likely” for driving a car with the wrong licence plate.

Claire Guy, 30, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice on July 11.

She drove a Volkswagen Scirocco “in the knowledge that it was not displaying the correct registration plates”.

She also admitted driving the vehicle while disqualified and without insurance on the A689, near Stockton-on-Tees, on the same date.

Judge Tony Briggs told Teesside Crown Court: “Quite clearly custody is highly likely, isn’t it?”

He referred to a previous similar offence from 2009.

Julian Gaskin, defending, said there had been an unusual and complicated background.

Guy, of Burdett Court, Milnsbridge, was bailed until sentencing on October 25.

The judge told her: “I’ll adjourn this matter for four weeks.

“In the meantime your bail is renewed but you must understand that’s no necessary indication of what happens to you eventually.

“These are serious matters that go well past the custody threshold.

“All sentencing options will remain open. In the meantime a pre-sentence report will be prepared on you.”