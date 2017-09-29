Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was found dead in playing fields at Hepworth near Holmfirth last night (Thurs).

Police and the ambulance service were sent to the football field off Far Lane – used by Hepworth United FC – at just before 9.25pm to reports that a woman had been found collapsed.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said that officers arrived to find a woman, thought to be in her 20s.

The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The force spokesman confirmed that police were called to reports of a “sudden death.”

The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s office has been informed.”

Local people said that a helicopter, four or five road ambulances and police attended the scene.

Jon Armitage, who lives nearby, said a helicopter, thought to be the police, flew low over houses and used a powerful beam to search the playing fields.

He said: “The helicopter came low overhead and was searching the fields and four or five ambulances came up the lane with lights flashing but no sirens. There was also a Land Rover police vehicle.”