It has been called the most haunted house in the country and you can stop the night if you fancy being scared witless.

A company called Haunted Happenings is laying on a ‘ghost hunt’ experience with an optional sleepover at 30 East Drive on Pontefract’s Chequerfields Estate.

The unassuming house has a ‘terrifying secret’, according to ghost hunters - it is reputed to be haunted by a demonic entity known as the Black Monk of Pontefract.

Haunted Happenings, who are inviting brave souls to stop the night for £59, say the house has caused many people to flee from it in terror.

The company says: “Abandoned in the 70s by the family who lived there after the horrific treatment of their daughter, Diane Pritchard, 30 East Drive has not been lived in since.

“The poltergeist activity here is considered to be extremely malevolent although it has to be said that Mediums have also picked up on the spirit of a desolate young female.

“The poltergeist house at 30 East Drive is reputed to be one of the most haunted houses in the UK and has many similarities to the infamous Enfield Hauntings. The activity here has been so intense causing a family to abandon their home in the mid 70s.

“This house is said to be haunted by a demonic entity and Poltergeist activity here is rife with objects being moved, lights being switched on and off and bumps and noises being heard in the hallway. This Spooky Nights event will be an intense experience, definitely not for the faint-hearted.”

The story centres on the Pritchard family - Jean and Joe and their children Philip, 15, and Diane, 12 - who moved there in August 1966.

Joe and Jean were said to have come face to face with the spirit, a cloaked shadow which floated above their bed.

Objects are said to have levitated, furniture was overturned and heavy breathing sounds could be heard.

Witnesses included the police, local MP and the vicar.

A paranormal investigator discovered that the town’s gallows had been across the street. The Black Monk was thought to have been a monk who was hanged for the rape and murder of a young girl.

The haunting was the subject of a horror movie, When The Lights Went Out.

Haunted Happenings said: “Haunted Happenings ghost hunts at 30 East Drive will help us to really find out what it is that is haunting this terrifying building and you can join us if you are brave enough.”

Some of the ghost hunts at 30 East Drive are sold out. There are some places left for events on October 3, 4, 10 - and Friday the 13th of October - as well as in November, December and next year.

The events start at 10pm and go through to the early hours of the morning.