Staff at Yorkshire Sculpture Park have bid farewell to a Henry Moore sculpture affectionately known as “Old Flo” .

The bronze figure, formally called Draped Seated Woman, is moving on after 29 years on public display at the park near Bretton.

Sculpture technicians used specialist equipment and cranes to take the iconic piece off display and load it onto a flat-bed truck to be removed from its scenic setting.

The sculpture, which Moore created in 1957-8, was loaned to Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) by the London borough of Tower Hamlets in 1997 after the Stifford Estate, where it had been housed since 1962, was demolished.

Next month, the work returns to Tower Hamlets to be sited in a new home in Cabot Square, Canary Wharf.

Sculpture park founder and executive director Peter Murray said: “We’re very grateful to have been able to display this significant and well-loved work at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

“It has been an important part of YSP’s landscape for 20 years and enjoyed by around 500,000 visitors every year.

“We are sad to say goodbye to ‘Old Flo’ but pleased that the sculpture will continue to be on public display in its new Cabot Square home.”