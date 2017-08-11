The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've learnt how to read Tarot cards, there's just the job for you on Fish4Jobs.

LiveLines UK is recruiting psychic, Tarot and angel card readers to work from home, providing readings for callers from all over the world.

The service runs 24 hours a day and paus up to £12.60 per hour, paid by the minute.

Applicants must have experience of reading cards, which can include reading with family and friends or professionally.

Livelines UK says: "If you have a spiritual ability and can offer readings in a caring and non judgmental manner, we would really like you to apply and become part of our welcoming team."

Successful applicants get automated telephone training before beginning work.

(Image: Birmingham Post And Mail)

Readers can take calls on their landlines or mobiles and calls come through every few minutes.

Readers can work when they like by logging on and off.

Click here to apply.