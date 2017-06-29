Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire policeman who repeatedly drove over the speed limit with blue lights flashing for no reason has been warned about his behaviour.

The unnamed constable has been given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing.

The charges, which were found proved, were:

* Attended his child’s school in a police vehicle while on duty and without permission

* Went home on January 2, 2016 while on duty, making him unavailable to attend incidents

* On the same date drove over the speed limit with blue lights flashing for no reason

* Travelled to his home address or his partner’s address while on duty

* On one occasion remained at home for four-and-a-half hours without authority

* Travelled over the speed limit five times between February 2015 and January 2016

* On 12 occasions displayed the emergency lights for no apparent policing purpose

* Travelled over the national speed limit in a police vehicle on May 1, June 28 and July 12, 2015

* Went over the speed limit with blue lights flashing on May 1 2015 for no apparent policing purpose

* Activated the sirens for no apparent policing purpose while attending at his home on September 23 2015

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.