A West Yorkshire policeman who repeatedly drove over the speed limit with blue lights flashing for no reason has been warned about his behaviour.
The unnamed constable has been given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing.
The charges, which were found proved, were:
* Attended his child’s school in a police vehicle while on duty and without permission
* Went home on January 2, 2016 while on duty, making him unavailable to attend incidents
* On the same date drove over the speed limit with blue lights flashing for no reason
* Travelled to his home address or his partner’s address while on duty
* On one occasion remained at home for four-and-a-half hours without authority
* Travelled over the speed limit five times between February 2015 and January 2016
* On 12 occasions displayed the emergency lights for no apparent policing purpose
* Travelled over the national speed limit in a police vehicle on May 1, June 28 and July 12, 2015
* Went over the speed limit with blue lights flashing on May 1 2015 for no apparent policing purpose
* Activated the sirens for no apparent policing purpose while attending at his home on September 23 2015
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.