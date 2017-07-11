Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Water has apologised for the long delays caused at peak times for motorists due to work being carried out in the Rastrick area.

Drivers have been stuck in queues due to roadworks on Clough Lane, near to Rastrick Fire Station which sprung up on Monday morning and were due to last until Friday.

It has caused long delays at peak times since, with traffic lights controlling access.

But Yorkshire Water say they expect to finish ahead of schedule and get the road back up and running soon.

Richard Sears of Yorkshire Water said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by the traffic lights currently on Clough Lane.

“We needed to replace a large water meter which is different to the water meters in people’s homes and one of the ways we monitor our network to check for leaks.

“We know it’s a busy road and the work needed water to be turned off, so we arranged for the work to take place overnight on Monday.

“We now need our specialist teams to fill in the hole and re-tarmac the road, which we expect will be done by the end of Wednesday, 13 July.

“Thank you for bearing with us while we make these essential repairs to the water network.”