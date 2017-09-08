The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stargazers may get the chance to spot one of nature’s greatest wonders tonight - and the good news is you won’t have to travel far.

Forecasters have predicted that the Northern Lights could be visible from moorland surrounding Huddersfield due to the largest solar flare “for a decade”, with potential vantage points including Saddleworth Moor and Holme Moss.

However, it’s not certain the lights will appear, and that it’s possible clouds may obscure the lights.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Alistair McLean, from Northern Lights tour operators The Aurora Zone, added: “Following the magnitude of the recent solar flare – arguably the strongest for a decade – we are anticipating widespread Aurora storms.

“It is expected to trigger a G3 magnetic storm in the atmosphere which, in turn, will create more prolific Northern Lights displays in northern territories and maybe some sightings in areas well beyond the usual boundaries.

“Both the Space Weather Prediction Center and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believe outstanding displays will occur on Friday, September 8.”

The Aurora Borealis occurs when solar particles cross into the earth’s atmosphere and release burning gases, which produce different coloured lights. They have previously been spotted at Holme Moss and from hills surrounding the Holme Valley.