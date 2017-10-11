Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just one GP voted against supporting infirmary bosses’ plans to all but end hospital care in Huddersfield.

A crucial meeting of Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (GHCCG) this afternoon saw members of the governing body pass a vote to support hospital chiefs’ plan to move the majority of care to Halifax.

They will now officially recommend the plan to NHS England.

Anger boiled over among protesters sitting in the audience as GPs and other clinical members raised their hands to show their support for the controversial idea.

It would see the infirmary demolished and Huddersfield left without a full A&E.

As the decision was revealed, members of Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) stormed out, shouting a number of comments at CCG bosses including, “blood on your hands” and “illness should not be a business opportunity.”

One declared she was “very angry” asking CCG members if “they could sleep at night”.

Another exclaimed: “What would your mother say?”

The meeting at the Textile Centre was disturbed throughout by an HoHRI rally outside and members heckling inside.

Health bosses soldiered on as their contributions were drowned out by chants of “dirty rotten scoundrels” outside and comments from the audience of “how can you call yourself doctors?”

After about 40 minutes of discussion over the merits of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s so-called Full Business Case, the 14 members of the CCG’s governing body were asked for a show of hands.

Only Dr Dil Ashraf, a GP partner from Meltham Group Practice, voted against supporting the plan.

Dr Ashraf, a member of the CCG since its inception in 2013, said GPs and other primary care services were not ready to take on the extra patients that would be created by closing down the infirmary and replacing it with a 64 bed site at Acre Mills.

“I’m not sure primary care is ready,” he told his fellow members. “And I’m not persuaded it will be ready in the next two years.”

Dr Ashraf said three GPs had left his practice in recent months, leaving him with a shortage of staff. He said all GP surgeries were feeling the impact of a national shortage of doctors.

Dr Ashraf said he felt it was “a big risk” for health bosses to expect GPs and community nurses to be able to pick up the extra workload or have the skills to do so.

Referring to plans to reduce hospital admissions by 23%, he said: “The targets we’ve got are aspirational to say the least.”

Earlier in the meeting the reason for the reduction in bed numbers at the small planned care hospital at Acre Mills was explained.

In July there was shock when the hospital revealed it only wanted 64 beds instead of the 120 beds mentioned in the public consultation.

Describing the reduction as a “slight change”, Dr Steve Ollerton, clinical lead for the CCG, said some hospital doctors had said they were concerned about performing complex surgery at the site as emergency and intensive care support would be located in Calderdale.

He said this had led to the shifting of some services back across to Halifax.

Dr David Hughes pointed out that activity levels would still be high at Acre Mills without needing many beds, as most patients would be day cases.

“Hospital is not the right place for elderly people,” he said. “The beds need to be closer to the patients’ homes or in their homes.”

Dr Ollerton said some hospital doctors were looking forward to doing their work out in the community, including in patients homes.

Following the decision, Mike Forster, chair of HoHRI, said: “They will answer for these plans in court, not by talking to each other.

“We expect to launch a full Judicial Review on Friday.”

He added: “I’m delighted Dr Ashraf has indicated he’s opposed to the plans, as has the LMC (Local Medical Committee).

“We’ve listened to all their rubbish but what they’ve actually approved is a plan which sees the CCG remain in deficit and unable to meet primary care needs.

“Primary care will not be able to cope when they try and transfer responsibility for the health of this town to GP surgeries, instead of being addressed in hospital.”