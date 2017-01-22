Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you have any connection with the famous Bronte family?

Well, if your descendants came from this part of the world there’s a chance you might.

The world-famous sisters and authors Charlotte, Emily and Anne may be most closely associated with Haworth, as portrayed in Huddersfield playwright Sally Wainwright’s “To Walk Invisible” which was screened by the BBC over Christmas.

But in the early 1800s their father, Patrick, served as a Church of England minster in Dewsbury and Hartshead, before moving to Haworth in 1920.

As a result, it’s possible some of your relatives may have been baptised, married or buried by the Rev Patrick Bronte. Not a bad claim to fame, is it?

The success of “To Walk Invisible” has, unsurprisingly, injected new life into interest in the Brontes, with many throughout Kirklees keen to establish even the slightest of links.

And this has prompted Batley family historian Jane Roberts to offer some practical advice on the easiest way to search for answers.

“The link with our particular area and the Brontes is certainly strong,” said Jane.

“Even within minutes of my own home in Batley there are a host of connections.

“The Rydings in Birstall was the early home of Ellen Nussey, Charlotte’s close friend who witnessed her marriage to Arthur Bell Nicholls in June 1854. The Rydings is believed to be the basis of Thornfield Hall in arguably Charlotte’s best known novel, ‘Jane Eyre’.

“And Oakwell Hall, also in Birstall and a jewel in the crown of Kirklees Council, is the inspiration for Fieldhead in Charlotte’s novel ‘Shirley’.

“Sadly, Kirklees Council in its 2016 cut-backs has permanently closed Red House Museum in Gomersal, but that was the home of another of Charlotte’s friends, Mary Taylor, and Briarmans in ‘Shirley’.

“But, on top of that, if your family came from this area, there is a chance they could have connections with the Brontes, most notably through the ministerial work of Patrick.

“So if you have ancestors who were baptised, married or buried in Dewsbury between 1809 and 1811 or Hartshead between 1811 and 1815, check the parish registers for the name of the minister. See if it was Patrick Bronte (or the early variant Brunty which appears in the Hartshead BTs).

“But one word of caution. Pre-1813 registers were not standardised, so naming the person performing the ceremony prior to that date may only extend to marriages.

“From January 1, 1813, following Rose’s Act of 1812, printed paper registers with a standardised format included details of the person officiating, so this includes for baptisms and burials as well as marriages.

“If you’re interested it could be well worth taking a look.”

For Jane’s full blog on potential Bronte links or other family-history related matters visit pasttopresentgenealogy@gmail.com