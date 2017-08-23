Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans have revealed the bets they have placed on Huddersfield Town this season.

After bookmaker Paddy Power revealed that 1,500 punters have backed the Terriers for the title, Town fans shared their own bets on the Examiner Facebook page - though some comments were a bit tongue in cheek!

Steve Taylor said: “My £2 bet at 100-1 for them being top after 3 games is looking good value. Come on Leicester and Stoke!”

Nick Hampshire said: “All our rivals, apart from West Brom, will be pre-occupied with Europe. Town will have less games to play and will win the league comfortably, just like Leicester did.”

Vinny Burke said: “We ain’t gonna win the premiership title. However, I have had a cheeky 5 grand on a champions league spot.”

Bob Robinson added: “I put £20 at 1,500-1 for Town to win premier league. £30,000 return. It’s only £20, worth a punt. I’ve got 250-1 for Town to win first three games – nearly there.”

And Jacob Rogers revealed: “I’ve got £10 for a top half finish, £170 returns. Also had £10 on us to go up last season, got me £130.”

Michael Hopkins said: “I had a cheeky little bet pre-season that won. I used my winnings to ‘invest’ in Town, 2000-1 to win league, 500-1 to finish in top 4, 100-1 to finish in top 6 and 1000-1 to be top by Xmas. I don’t mind playing with their money!”

Katie Wykes said she has a “fiver on Town doing a Leicester” and winning the title.

Pete Hayes added: “No chance to all, but well done so far.”