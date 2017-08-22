Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Suit you, sir?

Huddersfield town centre tailor Owen Scott has made good its promise – and taken delivery of cloth with the phrase “F*** You” woven into the pinstripe.

Irish fighter Conor McGregor wore a suit made from the same Huddersfield cloth and featuring the same phrase when he confronted opponent Floyd Mayweather at a press conference earlier this summer to promote their much-anticipated fight which takes place on Saturday (Aug 26) in Las Vegas.

Now Owen Scott, based in King Street, has been given the UK rights to the cloth by Elland-based Huddersfield Fine Worsteds (HFW) – which designed Conor’s suit – and will be stocking suits and accessories made from the same quality worsted.

(Image: handout)

Off-the-rack suits will cost £795 for a two piece or £995 for a three piece, while bespoke suits will start from £2,000. Accessories, including ties at £125 and handkerchiefs at £45 in the same material are also be available.

Scott Hufton, owner of Owen Scott, said: “Huddersfield has a renowned reputation for producing some of the finest cloths in the world so it’s fantastic to see that a Huddersfield product has reached a worldwide audience and gained the recognition it deserves.

“We’ve been working with HFW to commission the same cloth used for Conor McGregor’s suit and we’re really excited to be able to offer the suits to our customers.”

Scott has taken delivery of 70 metres of the cloth – known as a piece – which is enough to make about 25 suits. But he said: “We will have to commission another piece. We have already had quite a lot of orders.

(Image: AP)

“Anyone not brave enough to wear the suit can get a tie or handkerchief with the same phrase. The handkerchief’s not for blowing your nose on! It’s a fashion statement. I’ve sold one set to a customer who will be wearing it to the races.”

Scott added: “Our initial plan was to offer a bespoke suit made in the cloth but having already received a number of enquiries we felt it was necessary to make some off-the-rack suits as well.”

The high quality Super 130 cloth, woven by Pennine Weavers in Keighley and finished by Moldgreen dyers and finishers W T Johnson, took the internet by storm and helped reinforce Huddersfield’s reputation for quality textiles.

Owen Scott was established by Scott in 2013 and now has two stores in the UK – at King Street and in Leeds. Its suits can also be ordered at Scabal on Savile Row in London.

HFW, based at Lowfields Business Park, dates back to the 19th century and has supplied cloth worn by American presidents, business moguls and movie stars as well as appearing on TV’s Downton Abbey, Boardwalk Empire and Spooks.