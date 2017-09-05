Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council is looking for suggestions for street names at four new developments.

The developments are in Huddersfield, Birkenshaw and Liversedge.

The new streets are located on land next to:

Grange Road/Thorpe Green Drive, Golcar, Huddersfield, HD7 4QZ

Heathfield Lane/Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw, BD11 2LS

Lilac Cottage, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor, Huddersfield, HD4 6XH

Duxbury Hall, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15

Suggestions for names should not be the same or similar to existing street names in the area. Streets are not usually named after living people or those who have passed away recently. The best names are usually ones that have a connection to the local area .

People can submit their ideas by post to Building Control, Flint Street Depot, Flint Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG, or call 01484 221550 or email street.naming@kirklees.gov.uk

Suggestions for all the streets need to be submitted by September 14.