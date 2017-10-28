Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s Sunday dinner but not as we know it.

Toby Carvery is famous for its roasts but its new-look autumn menu has gone all...Yorkshire.

Instead of meat, potato, Yorkshire pudding and veg the popular pub chain, which has a restaurant at Ainley Top, has launched its Yorkshire pudding wraps.

The ‘homemade Yorkie wraps’ come with some tempting fillings.

(Image: Toby Carvery)

The Roast Beef and Horseradish Yorkie Wrap is roast beef, roast potatoes, baby spinach, stuffing and gravy – all wrapped in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

If beef’s not your favourite then you could go all festive and opt for the turkey and cranberry version.

And if you really can’t decide on your favourite Toby roast why not have the Full Feast – beef, turkey, gammon and pork topped with mustard mayo?

(Image: Toby Carvery)

Vegetarians aren’t left out of the new treat either. There’s a Butternut Squash and Lentil Wrap to tickle your tastebuds.

Toby says: “We’ve taken the iconic roast, and imagined how it could surprise even the biggest carvery fan.

“It’s all your favourite roast flavours: succulent low and slow cooked meat, crispy roasties and delicious fresh veg… all wrapped inside a Yorkshire pudding!

“It’s the roast dinner you know and love, but experienced in a whole new way. Ideal for lunch, lighter bites or just something new.”

The new menu, which includes Freakshakes and tempting Toby Tasters, is being rolled out at restaurants between now and November 13.