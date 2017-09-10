Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who was at least three times over the limit when he was pulled over by police could have “easily killed someone”, a district judge said.

Police were called after Ivo Zukurs crashed into a car on Grimescar Avenue in Birkby on August 10.

They arrived and witnessed the 28-year-old struggling to manoeuvre his car in the middle of the road.

He failed to notice the officers as he repeatedly moved his car backwards and staggered drunk from the vehicle.

The takeaway manager was arrested and taken to the police station where one sample of breath showed that he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – three times the legal limit.

He then failed to give the further sample required and pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Zukurs, originally from Latvia, passed his UK driving test earlier this year and was the manager of a pizza outlet.

He admitted he’d drunk shots of whisky but claimed that he’d stopped drinking at 2am that morning.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “Your one sample of breath indicated that you were three times over the limit and we have a good idea of how drunk you were.

“This is a serious offence and you put at risk every other road user that night.

“You could have killed somebody easily when you drove as drunk as that.”

Zukurs, of Norwood Road in Birkby, was banned from driving for 26 months.

He must complete 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 court costs.