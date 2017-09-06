Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been launched to find a couple who helped a grandmother after she collapsed outside Huddersfield Bus Station.

Joyce Johnson, who has around 80 grandchildren, collapsed in the town centre on the way to do her grocery shopping and an unknown couple came to her rescue.

The 78-year-old was not injured when she fell, but she was taken to hospital where she was told that she had a blood clot in her lung.

Her daughter Angela Moorhouse, who works in Greggs in the station, said: “My mum got out of a taxi and collapsed. A couple ran to help her.

“They cleaned her down because it was raining and set her on the steps outside the taxi rank. Then they phoned an ambulance.

“When they heard that I worked inside the station, one of them came in to find me but I wasn’t working that day.

“They stayed with her until the ambulance came.

“Someone from work was able to ring me at home and I arrived at the hospital 10 minutes after my mum.”

The incident happened at 10am yesterday (Tuesday).

Joyce had been treated for blood clots in her legs two years ago, which she thought was no longer an issue, but when she got to hospital she was diagnosed with a double pulmonary embolism.

Later that day, Angela’s daughter Naomi Regan, 23, posted the Huddersfield family’s appeal to find the couple on Facebook.

“We just want to thank the couple for what they did for her. We would like to give them something as a ‘thank you’,” Angela, 48, said.

“Not many people would stay around these days and help people when they collapse.”