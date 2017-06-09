Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An auctioneer who has just moved into a new premises is convinced the building is haunted – possibly by a Huddersfield Town fan.

Collin Hufton, owner of Colne Valley Auctions, thinks there’s been some funny business in his unit in the former David Brown building in Lockwood.

The unit is currently storing gates salvaged from the team’s old stadium before Collin attempts to sell them for a third time.

The 60-year-old, who is from Huddersfield, said: “Ever since Town were promoted we’ve had several inexplainable incidents.

“My business partner going to the toilet when a tap turned itself on.

“There’s a factory below us that no-one has access to but we can see into it and we’ve all witnessed chairs near a hanging chain being in different positions every day.

“Another time a client who was using our showroom alone at a weekend and a bell rang that no-one could have had access to. He was so frightened that he went home.

“There was only one thing that had happened to us before Town’s promotion and that was when I saw a figure in the toilets who wasn’t actually there.

“There’s no explanation other than ghosts but I don’t know if this ghost was a football fan or what.”

He added that former workers at the engineering firm had warned him about the building’s past.

Keith Lodge, of Cowlersley, spent much of his life working as a gear cutter at the firm following five years of service for the Duke of Wellington’s regiment.

The retired 84-year-old said: “I’d heard the other workers talk about the toilets in B8 being haunted. That would have been back in the 1990s.

“The stories were all a bit vague like that they had heard or seen something – nothing positive of course.

“But I never seen anything myself, unfortunately.”

The company’s founder David Brown died in 1903 and his son Sir David Brown, who became the managing director, died in 1993 in Monte Carlo at the age of 89.

Pauline Day, who has worked as a medium for more than 40 years, said she has sensed activity in the building before.

The 66-year-old, of Holmfirth, said: “My father worked there as a boiler stoker.

“As a child, my mum used to take his supper as he worked on nights and I used to go with her. Even then I knew it was haunted.”

There’s only one way to find out for sure. Stay tuned for our paranormal investigation this weekend.