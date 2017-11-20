Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl on a train in Huddersfield want to speak to this man.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 17 at around 9.10pm on board the 8.10pm Transpennine Express service from Manchester Piccadilly to Scarborough.

Police said the 16-year-old girl boarded the service at Manchester Piccadilly and, shortly after the train stopped at Huddersfield a man sat next to her.

They began talking and the man then sexually assaulted her.

She left the train and reported the incident to her parents who called the police.

The attack could be linked to an earlier sexual assault on the same day which took place around 6pm on the 5.53pm Shrewsbury to Manchester Piccadilly train.

A 20-year-old woman, who was travelling on her own, was sexually assaulted by a man following a brief conversation.

The victim moved to another carriage and reported the incident to a member of rail staff.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information about the incidents, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 335 of November 20 2017.