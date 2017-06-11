Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE hunt is on for a mystery bottle dumper with a taste for whisky, wine and orange marmalade.

John Cowan, who has two grandchildren at Hepworth Junior and Infant School, Holmfirth, is calling for action to discover ‘the man behind the bottles’ after months of finding dozens of them every fortnight dumped on a grass verge close to the school.

Mr Cowan said: “It’s been around four months now since this started. He seems always to buy the same brands and to use the verge as an informal recycling centre.

“These include Tesco’s Pinot Grigio, West Indian Dark Rum, the Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky, Whyte & Mackay whisky, Easy Rider Cider and Dundee orange marmalade.

“It seems that every fortnight when he has drunk and eaten their contents he dumps about 15-20 bottles on this verge.

“I’m worried about the dangers they might pose for children, vehicles’ tyres and the environment. I’ve spoken to parents and staff and no-one has any idea who might be doing this.”

Deputy head teacher Karl Chapman said: “It’s disgusting and not something you expect in this area, especially when he could so easily take them to a recycling bank.

“We’re such a pretty school and we do have health and safety concerns too.”