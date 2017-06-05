Detectives are hunting a thug who knocked a man unconscious with a single punch.

The victim was attacked at the Commercial Hotel in Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

He was struck on the chin and fell to the floor, suffering a serious head injury. He was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield for urgent medical treatment.

The suspect fled and police were unable to track him down.

Police say the assault took place on Saturday, April 8, at around 10.45pm.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his mid 20s with short, dark, slightly curly hair wearing a dark polo shirt and dark coloured shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Neal Wilkes at Kirklees District Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170160087.