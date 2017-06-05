Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers in Yorkshire are just three days away from being on the breadline, according to figures out today.

Insurer Legal & General’s latest Deadline to the Breadline research reveals that UK employees could maintain their current lifestyle for only a month if they lost their source of income and had to rely on savings.

The average worker would be just 32 days from the breadline if their income stopped while employees in Yorkshire would be 34 days away and those in the North East 33 days away.

More than a quarter of the 2,000 full and part-time employees surveyed said their current savings would last just one week or less – highlighting the threat facing families across should the main breadwinner die or become critically ill.

The data showed that households save on average £321 a month while the typical UK employee has just over £6,500 in savings. While average household debt stands at £4,674 some 8% of households have debts exceeding £20,000.

Legal & General’s Richard Kateley said: “The UK still clearly suffers from a savings and protection gap. We merely rent our lifestyles and we pay each month for it through our earnings. Take away those earnings and it may not just be your house that you are thrown out of, but your entire lifestyle.”