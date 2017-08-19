Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WOMAN hauled before court for the third time over her drunken antics was told: “You need to grow up.”

Rebecca Coyne, 26, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Her behaviour at Verve bar in Byram Street on July 15 caused her to be arrested.

Coyne had two prior identical offences on her record, the Huddersfield court heard.

She apologised for police “having to deal with the brunt of it.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “Police in Huddersfield town centre have more serious things to deal with than you being drunk.

“It’s your third time in court for this type of offence – you need to grow up.”

Coyne, of Macaulay Road in Birkby, was fined £133 and told to pay £85 court costs plus £33 victim surcharge.