People are being told to keep themselves and their pets out of the lake at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

An investigation is underway after the discovery of what may be a blue-green algae outbreak.

It is affecting the lake only and tests are taking place.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A post on the Greenhead Park Facebook page says: “It would appear there could be a potential outbreak of blue-green algae in the lake at Greenhead, so whilst we get the water tested it is important that you keep both yourself and your pets out of the lake at all times.

“Hopefully it’ll turn out to be nothing other than normal non-dangerous algae, but better safe than sorry.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Blue-green algae can produce toxins which are harmful to animals.

There’s a 10 working day turn-around on the tests at the lab, so they ask people not to let their dogs dip in the lake and it will apply for the next fortnight.

The Greenhead Park paddling pool is expected to be filled up this May Bank Holiday weekend.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

It will be filled with mains tap water and treated with chlorine like chemicals and is perfectly fine for people to take a dip.

The post added: “Obviously the weather is warm, and due to stay warm, so please don’t use the lake to cool yourself, your children, or your dogs down.”