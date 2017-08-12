Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the region’s top market weekends is back.

The Brighouse Summer Festival is taking place next weekend, with a focus on food and crafts stalls.

The town has hosted regular markets since 2012 and they attract tens of thousands of visitors to the town. Here’s what is planned:

When is Brighouse Summer Festival?

It takes place throughout Brighouse town centre on Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20.

Stalls planned so far:

Around 50 stalls are confirmed so far, including Wine from Luddenden Valley Wines.

Laser cut gifts from All Mapped Out, and wire and metalwork jewellery from Ladear Jewellery in Elland.

Other stalls will sell everything from artisan breads, cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables to sock monkeys to soap.

There are also street food kitchens and street bars.

What else can you expect to see:

There will be canal boat rides, live music, miniature steam train rides, vintage vehicles and fun-fair rides. Canal boat trips will run from the canal basin, behind Brighouse Sainsbury’s, between 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday, run by volunteers from the Calder Navigation Society and Safe Anchor Trust.