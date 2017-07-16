Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker is most widely known for her starring role as Beth Latimer, the mother of murdered Danny Latimer, in Broadchurch.

She has had a glittering acting career so far – and Dr Who will be a massively high profile role for her.

She said on Twitter: “It’s very nerve-racking, as it’s been so secret!”

Adept at performing as a wide-ranging number of characters, the 35-year-old has portrayed Anne Hathaway’s best friend in One Day, an abused lover in the time-travel film Harmony and as Rupert Everett’s dappy blonde secretary in both St Trinian’s films.

Born in June 1982 and brought up in Skelmanthorpe, Jodie dreamed of becoming an actress as a teenager.

After leaving Shelley College at 16, she completed a Btec in performing arts before attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she was joined by Hayley Atwell and Michelle Dockery.

She also met her husband, American actor Christian Contreras, at Guildhall. They married in 2008 and had their first child in 2015.

A keen footballer and squash player as a youngster, Jodie is a huge cricket fan and her father Adrian was formerly president of Huddersfield Central Cricket League.

She left drama school in 2005 for a part in Storm at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and subsequently won her first film role in Venus (2006) alongside Peter O’Toole.

Jodie then featured in St Trinian’s with close friend Gemma Arterton, as well as in Good alongside Lord Of The Rings star Viggo Mortensen followed before landing the role of Beth Latimer in Broadchurch.

Not one to flaunt her fame, Jodie has previously spoken of her happiness of having a “chameleon face” as it means she is rarely recognised in the street. However, after taking on one of TV’s biggest roles, the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord should be prepared for that all to change.

The actress has most recently finished shooting Paddy Considine’s Journeyman, as well as new BBC drama series Trust Me.