Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Halifax.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Saturday July 8 outside the Yates bar on Silver Street in the town centre.

The victim fell to the floor after being assaulted by an unknown man. He has been treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s. He is of stocky build and was wearing blue jeans and a cream coloured top.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the man pictured to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.

Information can be passed to police by calling Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170312488. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.