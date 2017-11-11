Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives want to speak to these men about an early morning attack in Huddersfield town centre.

Kirklees CID have released CCTV images in connection with a violent incident near McDonald’s fast food restaurant in John William Street on October 20.

It took place at 3.55am when two people were involved in an argument.

During the row one of the individuals was injured and knocked to the ground. Another man who witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene was also injured. Neither of them was seriously hurt.

Det Con Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and are issuing pictures of two men who we wish to speak to in connection with it.

“Anyone who recognises the men or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170487358.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity in total anonymity on 0800 555 111.”

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested and released without charge.

McDonald’s has been the focus of disorder and violence in recent weeks and led to security being stepped up at the restaurant.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter after the death of Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton, who suffered serious head injuries after being attacked outside McDonald’s on October 1.