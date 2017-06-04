Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A PENSIONER returned from her garden to find her house being burgled.

The woman, aged 82, confronted the man who made his excuses and left.

She later discovered that her purse had been taken and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at an address in Squirrel Hall Drive, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, between 4pm and 5pm on Friday.

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim has been out in her garden, come back in and found the male in the house.

“The male made his excuses and left but she later found that her purse and contents had been taken.”

The suspect is described as Asian and witnesses are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.