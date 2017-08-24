The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plane spotters saw this massive beast in the skies over West Yorkshire today.

The C-17 military transport plane operated by the Royal Air Force was on manoeuvres from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

It visited Leeds Bradford Airport where it was filmed by staff.

The airport tweeted: “What an incredible sight. Fantastic to see a C17 from RAF Brize Norton carrying out mutual training this afternoon at LBA.”

The C-17 Globemaster is 174ft long and can fly at an altitude of 45,000ft.

It is capable of delivering troops and all kinds of cargo to bases anywhere in the world.

The design of the aircraft allows it to carry out high-angle, steep approaches at relatively slow speeds, allowing it to operate into small airfields and onto runways as short as 3,500 feet long and 90 feet wide.