Is there a rogue bird of prey on the hunt in suburban Huddersfield?

That’s the question asked by Bradley resident Lewis Birks after he witnessed the aftermath of what can only be described as a full-on scrap between a domestic moggie and a hawk.

Lewis contacted the Examiner after the nocturnal experience that left him both puzzled and rattled.

Leaving his home in Bradley on Sunday he heard the noise of what sounded like a cat fight, followed by the “weird” sound of a baby cry. On investigating further he came face-to-beak with a bird of prey.

“I went out and heard a cat fight,” says Lewis.

“The noise was banging against our fence; it was a right scrap. Then it stopped. Then I heard a weird baby cry so I went out to our gate and saw the cat walking off. To my amazement there was a HUGE hawk sat in front of me.”

He’s now asking whether similar incidents have taken place in other parts of Huddersfield.

Has anyone else witnessed a large hawk attacking pets? Or has anyone lost a pet bird of prey? E-mail editorial@examiner or message us on Facebook if you can throw any light on this strange tale.