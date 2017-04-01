Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build a toll road on STILTS above the M62 at Rishworth Moor are nothing more than an April Fool.

We made up our story of American-Italian construction firm Rafollopi Constructions Ltd announcing the make believe plans which also include included fictitious detail of how they wanted to transform the house in the middle the M62 into a toll station.

Our jokey tale said the road would start at Outlane and join with the M60 in Manchester and would include a flyover on giant stilts over the moors near the M62 summit, which is often heavily congested.

We even gave you clues with the names of our spokesmen and women - Mr Philip Rankster (Prankster); Joe King and Flora Plio - an anagram of April Fool.

And did you also spot the name of the construction firm is also an anagram of April Fool.