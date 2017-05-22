Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You have until 11.59pm tonight (Mon) to register to vote or miss out.

More than two million people have already registered to vote in the month since Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election for June 8.

Over 45.7 million people were already registered before the election was called, but the Electoral Commission say around seven million people across Britain who are eligible to vote are not registered.

That includes 30% of under 34s while only 28% of home movers in the past year have registered.

To register to vote visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and it takes a few minutes.

You will be asked to select which part of the UK you live in, your nationality, date of birth, National Insurance number and postcode.

You’ll be asked a few more questions, including whether you’ve moved out of the UK or if you are the only person aged over 16 living at that address.

Submit your answers and you’ll be registered to vote.

To vote in the General Election on 8 June, you need to register by 11:59pm tonight.

You don’t need to register again if you’ve already registered. If you don’t know if you have registered to vote call your local Electoral Office, find the details here: www.yourvotematters.co.uk/register-to-vote/find-your-local-authority .