Huddersfield town centre was buzzing this week.

But it wasn’t just elated Town fans causing a swarm.

West Yorkshire Police assisted in the removal of a huge swarm of bees in Market Place yesterday (Wednesday).

The colony of honey bees had gathered on a skip in the square.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Huddersfield)

Specialist beekeepers used a suction pipe to safely remove the insects before they were placed into a temporary, portable hive.

Huddersfield Police wrote on their Facebook page to say approximately 15,000 bees had been rehomed.

They wrote: “A swarm of honey bees have landed but soon will be taken to a new home”.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Huddersfield)

An area around the skip was temporarily sectioned off as specialists dealt with the critters.

