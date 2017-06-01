Huddersfield town centre was buzzing this week.
But it wasn’t just elated Town fans causing a swarm.
West Yorkshire Police assisted in the removal of a huge swarm of bees in Market Place yesterday (Wednesday).
The colony of honey bees had gathered on a skip in the square.
Specialist beekeepers used a suction pipe to safely remove the insects before they were placed into a temporary, portable hive.
Huddersfield Police wrote on their Facebook page to say approximately 15,000 bees had been rehomed.
They wrote: “A swarm of honey bees have landed but soon will be taken to a new home”.
An area around the skip was temporarily sectioned off as specialists dealt with the critters.
