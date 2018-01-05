The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you heard a deep rumbling this afternoon and looked up in the sky you might have caught a glimpse of one of the RAF’s newest - and biggest - aircraft.

The RAF Airbus A400M Atlas was circling over West Yorkshire at about 3pm today (Fri) as part of a training exercise.

It’s four engines were heard over parts of Dewsbury and Batley.

Writing on Facebook, Julia Hopkins Hall said: “I heard this and thought it was my dog growling until I went outside.”

Paul Andrew McManus wrote: “I checked my mirror at the roundabout on Owl Lane and saw this looming quite low and close”

The gigantic airbus is capable of carrying a load of 25 tonnes over 2,000 miles and at speeds of up to 500mph.

It is not a surprise to see the state-of-the-art aircraft round these parts as the RAF has a deal with Leeds Bradford Airport that allows them to use the airport for training.

The Atlas first landed there in March 2017 from its base at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford.

Anyone who has flown into Leeds Bradford Airport will know it can be a bumpy landing but the RAF say the Atlas is built to land “on short, unprepared or semi-prepared strips.”